Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of -23.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

BHR opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.20. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $71,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $68,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $66,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

