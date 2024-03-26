Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded down $20.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,331.49. 2,340,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,258.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,054.64. The stock has a market cap of $617.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

