Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $42.58

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFL. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.50 and a beta of 1.14.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after buying an additional 1,053,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 59.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 619,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after buying an additional 231,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 27.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,856,000 after acquiring an additional 174,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,164 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.