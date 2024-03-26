Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $75.07

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.07.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after acquiring an additional 991,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $76.04.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

