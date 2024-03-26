Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $75.07

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.07.
INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,858.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after acquiring an additional 991,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Incyte stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $76.04.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
