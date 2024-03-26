Brokerages Set Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Price Target at C$30.75

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

MFI stock opened at C$22.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of C$21.52 and a one year high of C$31.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.35.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.9295663 EPS for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -85.44%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.