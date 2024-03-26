Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT at $137.92

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.92.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
NBIX opened at $140.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $148.37.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
