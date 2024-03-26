Brokerages Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Target Price at $240.90

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 519.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $232.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $174.22 and a twelve month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

