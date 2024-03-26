Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Reduced by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 560,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.27. 482,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

