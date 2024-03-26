BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.94.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
