BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

NASDAQ BFI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.58. 42,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

About BurgerFi International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 536.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.