C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 1,042,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,079,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AI

C3.ai Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.