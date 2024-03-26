Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.70

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 84739 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $13,907,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $11,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $9,588,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,241,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates offshore marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

