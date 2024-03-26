Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Calix worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Calix by 483.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

NYSE:CALX opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

