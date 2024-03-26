Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.48

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.48 and last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 52733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camtek by 431.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.