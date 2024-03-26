Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

TSE:CM opened at C$68.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$68.78.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8183633 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

