Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %
TSE:CM opened at C$68.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$68.78.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8183633 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
