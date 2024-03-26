Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$179.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TSE:CNR opened at C$176.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$172.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.30. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

