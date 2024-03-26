Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.65.

TSE CNQ opened at C$102.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.39. The company has a market cap of C$110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$69.83 and a 1 year high of C$103.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.3588277 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,250 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.32, for a total transaction of C$1,355,779.75. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.32, for a total transaction of C$1,355,779.75. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,999 shares of company stock valued at $60,737,470. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

