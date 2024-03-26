Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Stock Price Down 19%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 19% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.40. 8,188,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 7,744,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOEV. Wedbush initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canoo

Canoo Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 745.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 1,133.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.