Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of DESP opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $822.40 million, a PE ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 2.01. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $12.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Despegar.com by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,140 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Despegar.com by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

