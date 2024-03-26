Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Shares to Split on Thursday, March 28th

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Free Report) shares are going to split on Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.
Capcom Stock Performance
Shares of Capcom stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70. Capcom has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $42.76.
Capcom Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capcom
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.