Cardano Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $23.76 billion and approximately $623.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.60 or 0.05135923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00079849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00027368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,742,818,379 coins and its circulating supply is 35,578,769,561 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.