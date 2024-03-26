Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 123,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 145,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$160.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.43.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

