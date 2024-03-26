CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading 5.3% Higher

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.28. 19,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 296,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

