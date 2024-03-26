Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $387.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $390.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.41.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

