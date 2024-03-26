Casdin Capital, Llc Purchases 330,000 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, March 21st, Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,662. The firm has a market cap of $251.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.91 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 216.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

