Casdin Capital, Llc Purchases 330,000 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Casdin Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00.
2seventy bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,662. The firm has a market cap of $251.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.69.
Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. SVB Leerink raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSVT
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 2seventy bio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.