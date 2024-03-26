Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $321.53

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $321.53 and last traded at $321.42, with a volume of 8811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.38.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.72.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $5,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,993,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

