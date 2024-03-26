Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Holdings Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Cass Information Systems worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 279.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $627.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.