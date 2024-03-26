Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 5.4%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.94. 62,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 256,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $66.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $87,660.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $87,660.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,519.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,372 shares of company stock worth $1,174,077. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after purchasing an additional 327,359 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 1,329,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,247,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 103,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.