CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.66

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.66 and last traded at $68.95, with a volume of 99144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Argus started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.