C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.20

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.20 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 160.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 464397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.20 ($2.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

C&C Group Stock Performance

About C&C Group

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,339.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 563.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £629.41 million, a PE ratio of 2,633.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

