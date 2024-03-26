C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.20

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.20 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 160.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 464397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.20 ($2.00).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.
