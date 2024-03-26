Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $345.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.59 and its 200 day moving average is $305.01. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

