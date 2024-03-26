Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 38,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA USO opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

