Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

