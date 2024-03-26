Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $444.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

