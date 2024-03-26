Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.64

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.64 and last traded at $168.72, with a volume of 48376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.28.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.