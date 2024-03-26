CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Declares Dividend of $0.04

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0352 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

CEMIG Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. 722,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CEMIG has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.