Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$29.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$26.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.82 and a 52-week high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6896208 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

