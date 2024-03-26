Centerspace’s (CSR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of CSR opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.32%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,522 shares in the company, valued at $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerspace during the third quarter worth about $886,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Centerspace by 6.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Centerspace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

