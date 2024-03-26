Centrifuge Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.43 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 71.5% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $60.36 million and $10.43 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 543,954,130 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 543,941,244 with 488,429,555 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 1.00209595 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10,504,133.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

