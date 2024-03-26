Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.64.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $265.49 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,877,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,174,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

