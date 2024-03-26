Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

