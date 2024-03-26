Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.
