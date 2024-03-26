Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 219,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 69.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 258.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter worth $59,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.