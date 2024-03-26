Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Shares of REFI stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $17.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.