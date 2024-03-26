Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of REFI stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 681,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 309,918 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $2,920,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 172.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 70,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.