ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $31.41

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $30.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 3,248 shares.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.
