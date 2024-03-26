ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $31.41

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.41, but opened at $30.54. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 3,248 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

