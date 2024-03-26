Chromocell Therapeutics Co.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NYSE:CHRO)

Chromocell Therapeutics’ (NYSE:CHRO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 27th. Chromocell Therapeutics had issued 1,100,000 shares in its IPO on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Chromocell Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Chromocell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Chromocell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.00.
About Chromocell Therapeutics
