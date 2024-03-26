Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.06.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.28. 2,358,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,838. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

