Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.61

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.61 and last traded at $121.02, with a volume of 88513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

