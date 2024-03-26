Citigroup Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $500.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.66.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $388.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.47. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $310.41 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 885,549 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,477,000 after buying an additional 139,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

