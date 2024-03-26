Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $9.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

CLAR opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $254.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

